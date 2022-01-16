3 hospitals to host a community-wide blood drive Monday and Tuesday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a blood shortage in northeast Louisiana. Officials said we’re in a life-threatening situation in northeast Louisiana. Now, local hospitals are working with LifeShare to hold community blood drives. We’re told things are so bad that lives could be at risk.

“We have such a severe, critical shortage. There’s a shortage across the country but particularly here in northeast Louisiana. We’re having a very hard situation. And we’re very short, we’re having to parse out our blood utilization,” said the President of St. Francis Medical Center, Kristin Wolkart.

Northeast Louisiana is now in what’s called a level 1 emergency status, which means the area could run out of blood soon. Wolkart said hospitals rely on the blood supply to save lives.

“Right now, the shortage is so severe that lives could be at risk if the community doesn’t come out and donate blood,” said Wolkart.

Chief Executive Officer at Ochsner LSU Monroe, Mark Randolph, said a blood shortage ties the hands of hospitals and the care they can provide, and not only do they need donations, but they need them now.

“We continue to care for patients, be it trauma or oncology or other surgery needs, so it’s critical we get our blood supply up to a good level, take care of everyone,” said Randolph.

To get the blood flowing in, all three hospitals are joining forces to launch community-wide blood drives. Randolph said they’re relying on the community now, more than ever.

“If there is any concern about giving blood at this time, there doesn’t need to be. We are going to make sure they have a safe environment to come to donate blood and take care of that. It’s so important, their participation so that we can take care of anyone,” said Randolph.

The blood drives are on Monday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Francis Community Health Center, Glenwood Medical Mall, and Ochsner LSU Monroe.

