U.S. Army increases bonus cap to $50k to entice new enlistment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. Army has increased bonus caps for enlistments from $40,000 to $50,000 to attract new talent. They hope this will also get young adults interested in joining the military. Army recruiter Sgt. 1st Class William Garcia has seen how online engagement has been decreasing.

“The folks who are doing research and reaching out to us on social media and things like that has kind of declined as a lot of people just really aren’t looking for work particularly in the grad market, you know, those who are already out of school,” said Garcia.

The incentives are applied to help the army fill specific positions. They are looking for people who are multilingual and have other high-demand skillsets.

“Bonuses based on job options, when you ship out how quickly you do that, the length of tour as well as additional skill option,” said Garcia.

Recruits can get an additional two to nine thousand dollars if they ship out for training within 90 days from signing. Special assignments, including the rangers or airborne posts, can add $10,000 to $20,000.

Like other military branches, the army trains some of the highest-skilled professionals.

Lt. Col. Mason Michael Moore, professor of military science at Grambling State University, sees some of the best come to his ROTC Programs.

“Our cyber soldiers get some of the best education, the best training that’s out there,” said Moore.

The army is trying to keep those who may have been approached by private companies.

“It’s a challenge for the army to keep those critical skills because once they get done with their training, they are, you know, 19, 20-year-olds are offered six-figure salaries in the private sector,” said Moore.

The $10,000 signing bonus to commit six years to service is trying to keep the best and brightest in their ranks.

Garcia says he saw how the army helped advance his skill set. “When I started college actually started off as an academic junior, because that program was accredited through George Washington University,” said Garcia.

Garcia wants to see more young people enlist to help serve their country while getting a little extra along the way.

