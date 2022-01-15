Advertisement

Police looking for suspect that shot man in Texarkana

Princeston Crawford is wanted for Deadly Conduct and Aggravated Assault.
Princeston Crawford is wanted for Deadly Conduct and Aggravated Assault.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Texarkana, Texas. (KSLA) - Texarkana Police are looking for Princeton Crawford after he rammed his girlfriend’s car multiple times and shot a man.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Police say Crawford became upset after learning that his girlfriend had been giving rides to her co-workers. Crawford went looking for his girlfriend and upon finding her, began ramming her car with his. He then began to chase her for several minutes before losing her. Crawford did however know where his girlfriend and the victim would be and so drove to the location and waited.

Police then say that when the girlfriend and victim showed up at the location on Nichols Drive, Crawford blocked the street with his car so the two couldn’t escape and pulled out a gun. The girlfriend bailed from the vehicle and the victim slid over to the driver side in an attempt to drive away. Crawford shot several times at the car and the victim was hit in the arm. The victim abandoned the car in the middle of Kennedy Lane and ran home after realizing he had been shot. The victim was then taken to a urgent care center by a relative.

Police said that Crawford fled the scene before they arrived, but left the gun behind. Detectives have obtained warrants for Crawford and are currently searching for him. If you have any information on Crawford’s whereabouts you are asked to call Texarkana Police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

