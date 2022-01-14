Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman accused of snatching wigs, robbing beauty store at gunpoint

Security cameras inside a beauty supply store recorded video of a suspect fire a gun in the air...
Security cameras inside a beauty supply store recorded video of a suspect fire a gun in the air during an armed robbery.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department marched a woman, who is accused of robbing a beauty supply store at gunpoint, to a jail cell on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Court documents state Janiya Wattley was wig shopping at a store on Plank Road and, instead of paying, she snatched a wig from the wall and stuffed it into a backpack.

Janiya Wattley
Janiya Wattley(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

When workers tried to stop her, she allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the air.

“Even though an arrest has been made, this investigation remains ongoing,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD. “So, it’s something investigators will look into and try to get more information on those actions.”

Police noted a Crime Stoppers tip helped them find Wattley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray's Tire Pros in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
Fire starts inside West Monroe business, no injuries reported
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston
Virtual learning
Teachers’ union calls on schools to go virtual

Latest News

Breaking News
Possible helicopter crash reported in Louisiana marsh
Taxpayers can start filing tax returns through the IRS’s free file option Friday, January 14.
Important dates for tax filing season
A house in Columbia was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 13, 2022.
Death reported after house fire in Caldwell Parish
You can adopt Shellie at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Shellie!
John Snell
Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades