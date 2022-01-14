Advertisement

Shreveport Police still looking for suspect in December murder

Quinton Peace Age: 22
Quinton Peace Age: 22(Shreveport Police Department)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for a suspect in the Dec. 21,2021 murder of Chavez Parker.

The body of Chavez Parker, 29, was positively identified by his fingerprints. His body was found just after 6 a.m. Dec. 21, at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein. Parker was shot several times and was found hanging out the passenger’s side window. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for the whereabouts of 22-year-old Quinton Peace. Anyone with any information regarding Peace’s activities are urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.

