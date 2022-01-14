Advertisement

Mississippi 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing older teen

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for stabbing an older teen earlier this week.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said two girls were reportedly fighting Monday night and the 13-year-old got in between them and allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl.

The Natchez Democrat reports the stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The 13-year-old girl faces charges of aggravated assault. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Their names were not released because of their age.

