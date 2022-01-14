Advertisement

Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades

John Snell
John Snell(John Snell)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

Louisiana will receive $1 billion to help improve the condition of about 1,630 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 5,040 bridges in fair condition in the state.

The Department of Transportation has released a listing of the program’s funding breakdown by state HERE.

According to the Governor’s office, some of the bridge projects that will advance this year due to this funding include:

  • LA 531 over I-20 Bridge Replacement in Webster Parish
  • I-10 over US & Missouri Pacific RR in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes
  • Jimmie Davis Bridge Replacement in Caddo Parish
  • US90Z – Harvey Canal Tunnel Rehabilitation in Jefferson Parish
  • I-10 Sabine River Bridges Rehabilitation in Calcasieu Parish
  • I-20 Orange Street Overpass Repair in Ouachita Parish
  • US 61 Jefferson Highway Overpass Repair in East Baton Rouge Parish
  • LA 47 Intracoastal Waterway Gulf Outlet Bridge Rehabilitation in Orleans Parish
  • LA 485 Bridges near Allen Louisiana (Natchitoches Parish)
  • LA 835 Creek Bridges in Morehouse Parish
  • LA 121 over the Calcasieu River in Rapides Parish
  • LA 182 over Berwick Bay Bridge Rehabilitation in St. Mary Parish
  • US 51 over the Yellow Water River in Tangipahoa Parish
  • LA 1183 over Turner Canal in Avoyelles Parish
  • LA 1226 over Bayou Chevreuille in Natchitoches Parish
  • LA 961 over Sandy Creek in East Feliciana Parish
  • LA 404 Bayou and Canal Bridges in Iberville Parish

Louisiana is expected to receive approximately $202.7 million for 2022 with the $1 billion to be distributed to the state over a 5-year period.

Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades
Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades(US Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray's Tire Pros in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
Fire starts inside West Monroe business, no injuries reported
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston
Virtual learning
Teachers’ union calls on schools to go virtual

Latest News

A house in Columbia was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 13, 2022.
Death reported after house fire in Caldwell Parish
You can adopt Shellie at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Shellie!
You can adopt Shellie at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Shellie!
LA Tech secures its 100th Conference USA win.
Dunkin’ Dogs sprint past Southern Miss