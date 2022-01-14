Advertisement

Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid

This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59, who is charged with murder in the June 1, 2021, methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz, according to Michigan City, Ind., police and the LaPorte County coroner. Holifield allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said.(LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking.

Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Holifield of Michigan City is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Keltz confessed on May 30 to poisoning Keltz, according to court records.

The records state that Holifield told officers he first tried to poison her by putting eye drops in a cup she drank soda from, but then began putting windshield washer fluid into her soda bottles.

