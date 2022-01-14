Advertisement

‘I remain concerned’ | Vicksburg mayor responds to district-wide quarantine

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after the Vicksburg-Warren School District agreed to a five-day district-wide quarantine, Mayor George Flaggs is responding to the matter.

“I am aware that the local Vicksburg school systems have halted in-person learning at least until Wednesday, January 19, 2022. While I applaud the school systems for closing doors to minimize the spread of this virus, I remain concerned but not alarmed because I have not been informed by any medical experts that the City of Vicksburg needs to take immediate action or any mandated emergency order as it relates to going through this holiday weekend,” Mayor Flaggs said in a statement Friday.

The board voted for all Vicksburg-Warren schools and offices to remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, January 19.

However, school officials have not said how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Flaggs made the statement in a press release to the media encouraging caution over the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

“I highly encourage that citizens continue following CDC protocol: People with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter,” the mayor added.

He also reiterated the importance of practicing social distancing whenever possible.

“When you cannot practice social distancing, such as inside of a building, you should wear a mask. I encourage everyone to go through this holiday weekend as safe as possible,” Flaggs ended his statement by saying.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray's Tire Pros in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
Fire starts inside West Monroe business, no injuries reported
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston
Virtual learning
Teachers’ union calls on schools to go virtual

Latest News

You can see watch the instructions might look like on cards like these.
Scammers trying to trick cashiers, Union County authorities warn
According to Coushatta police, the incident began at 11: 30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 on Ashland...
Law enforcement on scene of standoff in Coushatta
Breaking News
Possible helicopter crash reported in Louisiana marsh
Quinton Peace Age: 22
Shreveport Police still looking for suspect in December murder
Mississippi 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing older teen