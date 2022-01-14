‘I remain concerned’ | Vicksburg mayor responds to district-wide quarantine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after the Vicksburg-Warren School District agreed to a five-day district-wide quarantine, Mayor George Flaggs is responding to the matter.

“I am aware that the local Vicksburg school systems have halted in-person learning at least until Wednesday, January 19, 2022. While I applaud the school systems for closing doors to minimize the spread of this virus, I remain concerned but not alarmed because I have not been informed by any medical experts that the City of Vicksburg needs to take immediate action or any mandated emergency order as it relates to going through this holiday weekend,” Mayor Flaggs said in a statement Friday.

The board voted for all Vicksburg-Warren schools and offices to remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, January 19.

However, school officials have not said how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Flaggs made the statement in a press release to the media encouraging caution over the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

“I highly encourage that citizens continue following CDC protocol: People with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter,” the mayor added.

He also reiterated the importance of practicing social distancing whenever possible.

“When you cannot practice social distancing, such as inside of a building, you should wear a mask. I encourage everyone to go through this holiday weekend as safe as possible,” Flaggs ended his statement by saying.

