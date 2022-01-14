Advertisement

Death reported after house fire in Caldwell Parish

A house in Columbia was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 13, 2022.
A house in Columbia was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 13, 2022.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly fire in Caldwell Parish near Columbia.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, it happened Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Highway 848. Hebert firefighters responded around 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters later discovered one person inside the home. That person was deceased.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

As of Friday morning, investigators are working to gather more information.

