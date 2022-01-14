Death reported after house fire in Caldwell Parish

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly fire in Caldwell Parish near Columbia.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, it happened Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Highway 848. Hebert firefighters responded around 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters later discovered one person inside the home. That person was deceased.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

As of Friday morning, investigators are working to gather more information.

