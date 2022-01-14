Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: Shellie!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This cute girl is about 3 years old and is now ready for adoption! Shellie was found as a stray and is very sweet. She would do best as the only dog in a home or the only animal in general. Roxanne Smith joined us on the show and says Shellie was adopted for a brief period, and the owners said she was ok with their cats, but not their dogs.

Smith says the shelter also has a few pot-bellied pigs for adoption, which can make great pets if you’ve got the room.

You can visit the shelter for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 10 am - 2 pm. You can see the animals available for adoption at petango.com by typing in the zip code, 71292. The shelter is often very busy, so it’s best to go there in person instead of calling. They’re located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

They’re in need of foster homes and volunteers who can help clean the shelter, feed the animals, and take the dogs on a walk. You can reach out on Facebook or by phone at (318) 323-4032.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray's Tire Pros in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
Fire starts inside West Monroe business, no injuries reported
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston
Virtual learning
Teachers’ union calls on schools to go virtual

Latest News

A house in Columbia was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 13, 2022.
Death reported after house fire in Caldwell Parish
John Snell
Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades
You can adopt Shellie at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Shellie!
LA Tech secures its 100th Conference USA win.
Dunkin’ Dogs sprint past Southern Miss