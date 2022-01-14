Adopt a Pet: Shellie!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This cute girl is about 3 years old and is now ready for adoption! Shellie was found as a stray and is very sweet. She would do best as the only dog in a home or the only animal in general. Roxanne Smith joined us on the show and says Shellie was adopted for a brief period, and the owners said she was ok with their cats, but not their dogs.

Smith says the shelter also has a few pot-bellied pigs for adoption, which can make great pets if you’ve got the room.

You can visit the shelter for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 10 am - 2 pm. You can see the animals available for adoption at petango.com by typing in the zip code, 71292. The shelter is often very busy, so it’s best to go there in person instead of calling. They’re located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

They’re in need of foster homes and volunteers who can help clean the shelter, feed the animals, and take the dogs on a walk. You can reach out on Facebook or by phone at (318) 323-4032.

