2 former Tigers and 2 Saints earn AP 2021 NFL All-Pro honors

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Two former LSU Tigers and two New Orleans Saints players have landed on AP NFL All-Pro teams released on Friday, Jan. 14. All-Pro teams are voted on by a national panel of 50 media members.

The two Tigers are wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, who are both making their first All-Pro appearances and were both selected to the second team.

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has had a record-breaking season. During his rookie season, he broke the rookie single-season receiving record now at 1,455 a record once held by two former Tigers in Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner also broke the Bengals franchise single-season receiving record previously held by Chad Johnson. The former Archbishop Rummel Raider also holds the rookie single-game receiving record with 266.

Jefferson is in his second year in the league and finished the regular season second in receiving yards at 1,616 behind Cooper Kupp. Jefferson’s 108 receptions ranks as No. 4 behind Kupp, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill. He also was tied for sixth in touchdown receptions with 10.

In his two seasons in the league, Jefferson has 196 receptions, for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jefferson’s 3,016 yards is the record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons, a record previously held by Beckham.

The lone first-team selection is Saints defensive back J.T. Gray, who made it as a special teamer, it is his second All-Pro selection of his career and the first time he made first team. Gray, first selection was in 2019 when he earned second-team All-Pro honors. The Saints signed Gray as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018.

This past season Gray had a total of 21 special teams tackles, with an NFL best 17 solos, in his four-year career with the Saints Gray has appeared in 53 games with 48 total tackles, including 39 solo.

The Saints’ other All-Pro selection was linebacker Demario Davis who was selected to the second team. During the 2021 season, Davis had a total of 96 tackles, including 61 solos, three sacks, and seven passes defended.

Davis, a 10-year veteran has been with the Saints since 2018 and it’s the second time of his career being selected as an All-Pro member the first coming in 2019.

