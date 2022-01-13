Advertisement

Vidalia man accused of downloading child porn videos

Michael B. Spence, 34
Michael B. Spence, 34(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Concordia Parish have arrested a man accused of downloading child porn.

Michael B. Spence, 34, of Vidalia, was arrested on Jan. 7 after the sheriff’s office received a cyber tip regarding possible illegal activity online.

CPSO says their investigation revealed that the videos were downloaded by a person in Vidalia and a search warrant was obtained for that location.

They say the warrant was executed with the assistance of the CPSO Narcotics Unit and Spence was arrested.

He was booked on five counts of pornography involving juveniles and illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Schedule II CDS).

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virtual learning
UPDATE: Lincoln schools closed, NELA schools go virtual temporarily
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray's Tire Pros in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
Fire starts inside West Monroe business, no injuries reported
Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville
St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile

Latest News

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away 'because we're tired of it'
While he has less than a week in office, Gov. Northam enacted executive order 84 Monday, to...
El Dorado schools will be virtual on Jan. 14, 2022
This undated photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday,...
Pipeline spills 300,000 gallons of diesel in St. Bernard Parish
Virtual learning
Teachers’ union calls on schools to go virtual