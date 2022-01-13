Teachers’ union calls on schools to go virtual

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With some school districts already deciding to go virtual, the Monroe Federation of Teachers is calling on others to do the same.

“There is a lot of people just plain sick.,” said Sandie Lollie, President of the local chapter of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers.

On Jan. 12, Louisiana reported the state’s highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with over 17,000 new cases.

“It’s just not enough staff,” explained Lollie. “There are not enough employees to make sure that everyone is staying socially distanced and staying safe.”

Lollie added that the number of teachers testing positive for COVID-19 is rising.

“Everybody knows in-person learning is by far the best,” Lollie told KNOE. “However, you don’t want to spread the virus, you don’t want to go to work sick, and you don’t want to infect other people in the building.”

Compounding the problem, according to Lollie, is a decades-long teacher shortage.

“They’re not being paid as a professional,” said Lollie. “In the state, especially in the northeast region, we are not even at the southern regional average.”

Lollie is calling on the state legislature and local districts to give teachers a raise to encourage others to join the profession.

