Mobile hotspots can be checked out at Union Parish library

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Public Library now has 15 mobile hotspots for people to check out. They got them with the help of a grant. The pandemic prompted them to pursue that federal grant, so now the library can catalog the hotspots, just like they do the books.

“We actually drove them all over the parish to make sure that we knew that they can connect in pretty much all the areas we were servicing. So now that they’re ready for check out, we’ve opened them up at the end of last week and we’ve already had 10 or more people checking the hotspots out. There is a limit of three days and that’s not ideal for a patron but we’re trying to share 15 hotspots with 22,000 people in our parish,” explained Union Parish Public Library Director Stephanie Hermann.

And they’re already making a difference.

“One of our parish schools is not meeting this week, so they sent students home with schoolwork, so we’ve already had several in today come in and get hotspots so they can work from home,” said Hermann.

To qualify for checking out the hotspots, you have to be an adult with a valid driver’s license and be a library patron in good standing.

There’s more in store from the Union Parish Public Library. They just got approved for a grant they’ll use to add 10 additional laptops to the 10 they already have available for check out.

