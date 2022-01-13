LSU AgCenter to provide COVID immunization training, education

The following information was provided by the LSU Ag Center as part of our coverage of the coronavirus.

SHREVEPORT, La. — The LSU AgCenter has scheduled a series of virtual forums through May to improve vaccination knowledge in medically underserved communities.

LSU AgCenter nutrition agent Elizabeth Martin said the AgCenter has entered into an interagency agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to get information to these communities.

The LSU AgCenter was awarded $24,178 to fund the Extension COVID Immunization Training and Education (EXCITE) program from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.

The program targets medically underserved minority populations in Caddo Parish with Abigail McAlister, AgCenter agent and Northwest Region family and consumer science coordinator, serving as the principal investigator for the grant.

Sharing the grant responsibilities with McAlister are Martin and fellow Caddo Parish nutrition agent Grace Peterson.

The team will be hosting a series of virtual forums over the next few months, she said.

Physicians, scientists and other expert panelists will be on each forum to answer questions and provide the latest research on COVID-19. Each month, a different COVID-19 topic will be addressed.

The following dates and topics have been scheduled:

— Jan. 20: COVID-19 and our Children.

— Feb. 9: Long-term COVID as it Relates to Allied Health.

— March 4: How to Talk to People About COVID-19 and the Vaccine.

— April 6: How Does Science Work?, Why Does Science Change?, and the History of Vaccines.

— May 4: Health Disparities and COVID-19: Why are some communities hit harder?

The registration link is https://bit.ly/3tjVTE6. All forums will be held from noon to 1 p.m., Martin said.

For additional information on the virtual forums, contact Elizabeth Martin at emartin@agcenter.lsu.edu.

