Fire starts inside West Monroe business, no injuries reported

Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray's Tire Pros in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray's Tire Pros in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.(KNOE 8 News' Tyler Englander)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe business caught on fire Wednesday evening.

Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray’s Tire Pros located at 1903 Cypress St. in West Monroe on Jan. 12, 2022.

A family member of the owner tells KNOE 8 News that they believed it started in the attic shortly after 5:00 p.m. According to the family member, no one was inside, and everything is able to be repaired.

It is believed by the family that there was an electrical issue that sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported.

