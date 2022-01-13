El Dorado schools will be virtual on Jan. 14, 2022

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Schools in El Dorado will end the week with virtual classes. This is due to the coronavirus.

KNOE received the following message on Thursday:

“Due to an increase in the number of COVID cases and those who have had to be quarantined as a result of close contact/exposure, the El Dorado School District will move to virtual learning for Friday, January 14, 2022.

“Please follow the AMI guidance provided by your school.

“School is closed Monday, January 17, for MLK DAY. We will be back on campus Tuesday, January 18, 2022. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Thank you for your support and cooperation as we make this decision in the best interest of our students and staff.”

