Connect LA’s broadband GUMBO Grant heads to review process

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Connect LA is now in the selection process of reviewing applications. At the end of the process, the GUMBO Grant had over 160 applications sent in.

Application requests totaled $440 million in funds for the $90 million available through the grant.

Ouachita Parish is in 16 applications of the almost 70 applications here in northeast Louisiana. The program director with Connect LA says that they have a strategic process that is objectively looking at all the requests. Three qualified members are reviewing the applications.

Officials want to make sure to get this going as quickly as possible now that COVID-19 numbers have increased and schools are considering virtual options.

“So we need to move quickly because we just don’t have a lot of time to waste, and frankly people don’t have time to waste, and so we need to operate with that same level of speed that we’ve been operating over the last seven months,” said Veneeth Lyengar.

Fund awards will be announced in March and construction on the lines will begin in May of this year. Many of the companies are using the local workforce for labor.

Applications are at this link to view through Connect LA and the GUMBO grant.

