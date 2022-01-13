Advertisement

Chilling ‘Dexter’ profile pic paints grim picture of man who owned bus with headless torso in it

Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him...
Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him holding a gun, cleaning an alligator with a knife, and depicting a fictional serial killer who chops up his victims.(Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man taken into custody after a missing person investigation uncovered a woman’s frozen torso previously posted photos with guns, knives, and a fictional serial killer.

Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on his property.

Detectives say they followed an extension cord out of his back door leading to a padlocked bus. Inside the bus was a freezer with human remains in it, court documents say.

Headless torso in freezer found in man's backyard
Headless torso in freezer found in man's backyard

Micah Dardar believes those remains belong to his estranged wife, Julia, who he says fell into drug addiction after meeting Beale.

Julia Dardar was reported missing in December.
Julia Dardar was reported missing in December.(WVUE/NOPD)

NINTH WARD HORROR

‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife

Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found at home of Ninth Ward man, NOPD says in court documents

Human remains found on Ninth Ward man’s property; arrest made

In November of 2021, a little over a month before Dardar was reported missing, Beale posted a photo with a sticker of the fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan on it. In the popular Showtime crime drama “Dexter,” the main character kills his victims, chops them up, puts them in garbage bags, and dumps them off the side of his boat.

In the first season of the show, Dexter hunts the “Ice Truck Killer” who drains his victims’ blood before keeping their bodies in a refrigerated truck.

In a profile picture from November of 2021, Benjamin Beale elected to use a Dexter Morgan...
In a profile picture from November of 2021, Benjamin Beale elected to use a Dexter Morgan frame, a popular fictional serial killer from Showtime's "Dexter."(Facebook)

Other photos show Beale in a white disposable jumpsuit with goggles on holding a gun.

“Steer the f*** clear if you know what’s good,” the caption reads in part.

A year prior, Beale posted a photo of an alligator skinned, cleaned, and quartered with a large knife.

Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him...
Photos posted to social media by Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, show him holding a gun, cleaning an alligator with a knife, and depicting a fictional serial killer who chops up his victims.(Facebook)

Beale is currently being held on a $400,000 bond for obstruction of justice involving a death, among gun and drug charges.

Officials have not identified the remains found in the freezer in his backyard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Dismembered woman's husband speaks
‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife
Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Ray's Tire Pros in West Monroe on Wednesday, Jan. 12,...
Fire starts inside West Monroe business, no injuries reported
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston
Virtual learning
Teachers’ union calls on schools to go virtual

Latest News

A house in Columbia was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 13, 2022.
Death reported after house fire in Caldwell Parish
You can adopt Shellie at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Shellie!
John Snell
Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repair and upgrades
You can adopt Shellie at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Adopt a Pet: Shellie!
LA Tech secures its 100th Conference USA win.
Dunkin’ Dogs sprint past Southern Miss