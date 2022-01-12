SUSLA granted $500,000 by FAA to spur aviation jobs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Are you looking for a career in the sky?

Southern University at Shreveport was granted half a million dollars by the Federal Aviation Administration in an effort to generate interest and prepare workers for a career in aviation maintenance, according to an announcement from Rep. Mike Johnson.

The grant is one of the largest offered by the FAA.

It’s imperative that we have a dynamic workforce available to meet the demands of our rapidly evolving economy. Southern University will be a great steward of this award — the largest grant offered by the FAA — and I’m grateful that the agency is investing in the young people of north Louisiana.

In 2018, Congress became aware of a projected shortage of aviation maintenance technical workers. To combat this, the FFA was given the authority to distribute grants to educational institutions nationwide.

