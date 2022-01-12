Advertisement

St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile

Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville, was arrested in Ascension Parish and sent to the St. James Parish Jail Wednesday morning where she is being held for indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile.(St. James sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A teacher in St. James Parish was arrested Tuesday night and is accused of sex crimes related to juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville, was arrested in Ascension Parish and sent to the St. James Parish Jail Wednesday morning where she is being held for indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Samuels is a teacher with the St. James Parish School System Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they have reason to believe that Samuels had inappropriate contact with a juvenile after the conclusion of an investigation. The results of that investigation were presented to a judge and an arrest warrant was obtained, the sheriff’s office said.

