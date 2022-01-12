Advertisement

How to help protect gardens in extreme changing weather

Gardens can struggle during harsh weather changes.
Gardens can struggle during harsh weather changes.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Gardens in the area are struggling during the drastic weather changes.

With all types of gardens in the area, from ornamental to vegetable gardens, some homeowners might not know what will sustain delicate plants in the extreme weather changes. LSU Ag Center has resources that homeowners should reference to decide what to plant.

“USDA hardiness zones that give you some idea of what minimum temperature plants can tolerate,” said Kerry Heafner, the Area Horticulturalist at the LSU Ag Center.

Covering delicate plants should be done with something breathable, avoid plastic. “A sheet or a piece of burlap or whatever you have, ideally it should go all the way down to the ground, anchor it down with rocks or bricks,” said Heafner.

People can also prepare vegetable gardens during this time and ready them for spring planting. Conrad Cable, who co-owns produce farm Current Farms explains that it creates nutrients that will help the vegetable roots.

“By using the microbiome to create plant food in the ground,” said Cable.

These tips will help homeowners enhance their investment and avoid costly replanting when the spring comes.

