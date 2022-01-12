Advertisement

Hammond man sleeping in dumpster killed by garbage truck, police say

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Hammond Police Department say a man was found dead inside of a garbage truck Tuesday.

Authorities say they discovered Jermaine Watts, 42, of Hammond, inside the mechanical portion of the garbage truck.

Investigators say they believe Watts, in an attempt to escape the cold weather, fell asleep inside of a commercial dumpster.

When the dumpster was dumped into a garbage truck equipped, it appears Watts suffered fatal injuries when the truck’s mechanical compactor was activated, officials say.

Police say they have found no signs of foul play.

Authorities say the official cause of death will be determined when they recieve the final autopsy and toxicology reports from the coroner’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virtual learning
UPDATE: Lincoln schools closed, NELA schools go virtual temporarily
Morehouse Parish Elementary School teacher Letha Heckford
Family speaks out after Morehouse teacher allegedly assaults third-grader
Teen killed in four-wheeler crash
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain

Latest News

Alario Center testing site
La. National Guard boosts pandemic response as omicron surges
Virtual learning
UPDATE: Lincoln schools closed, NELA schools go virtual temporarily
Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville
St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile
St. James Parish teacher arrested; accused of molestation
St. James Parish teacher arrested; accused of molestation