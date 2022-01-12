$1.8 million grant coming to West Monroe for sewer upgrades

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is looking to make some sewer improvements and it’s getting a big grant to that end.

A city spokesperson says the City of West Monroe received $1.8 million in grant funding for the rehabilitation of the Drago Street Sewer Lift Station, which serves one-third of the City of West Monroe.

The following news release was issued on Wednesday.

WEST MONROE – The City of West Monroe recently received notification from the State of Louisiana that it will receive a $1.8 million grant from the state’s Water Sector Program to be used for sewer improvements within the City of West Monroe.

Specifically, the state’s Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget has approved the grant as a recommendation from the Water Sector Commission’s Water Sector grant program. The program was established to provide grant funding for repairs, improvements and consolidation of community water and sewer systems around the state.

Grant funds will be used to complete a rehabilitation of the Drago Street Sewer Lift Station, which services approximately one-third of the City of West Monroe, including one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

The Drago Street Sewer Lift Station was constructed in 1957 as part of improvements to the raw sewage collection and transport system. The Drago Street lift station remains the primary pumping station within the sewage collection and transport system for the City of West Monroe and provides service to approximately 2,400 customers, including the City’s major commercial and medical facilities. Work should begin on the lift station sometime later this year.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell expressed her deep appreciation to the Water Sector Commission for their recommendation and a very special thank you to Northeast Louisiana legislators who fought for the project to be funded.

The City of West Monroe previously received $200,000 toward the rehabilitation project from the state’s capital outlay program, meaning the City of West Monroe has $2 million in grant funds to be used toward the project. State Senator Jay Morris helped to secure the $200,000 funding.

“This grant funding is a major win for the City of West Monroe,” said Mayor Staci Michell. “The rehabilitation of the Drago Street Sewer Lift Station is critical for the sustainability of our community and longevity of our infrastructure system, ensuring we are poised for residential and economic growth.”

