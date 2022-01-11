Wisner house fire claims life of elderly woman

WISNER, La. (KNOE) - A house fire in Wisner claimed the life of an elderly woman on Monday.

The Franklin Parish Fire District #4 responded to a report of a residential fire around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2022. The fire was located in the 100 block of Jones Street, says the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Three different agencies assisted with the fire: Wisner Fire Department, Winnsboro Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire District #2. According to a news release from SFM, firefighters later located the body of an elderly woman in the home’s living room just feet from the door.

Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue with SFM says official identification and cause of death are still pending with the coroner’s office, but the victim is believed to be an 80-year-old tenant.

An assessment of the scene determined the fire began in a bedroom. At this time, investigators are unable to rule out any other possibilities that may have started the fire.

However, deputies say the tenant was known to use multiple heating sources around the home, including the stove and portable electric heaters in every room.

