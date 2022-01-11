Some south Arkansas schools go virtual for a week

SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - The fifth coronavirus surge is having an impact at schools across the nation and south Arkansas is no exception.

The Smackover Norphlet School District is joining a growing list of ArkLaMiss schools temporarily returning to distance learning.

According to the school news blog, the district will use AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) from Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14.

The following Monday is the Martin Luther King Holiday, so in-person classes will resume Tuesday, Dec. 18.

For more information, check out the school’s blog.

