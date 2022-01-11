Advertisement

Several NELA schools move to virtual learning temporarily

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Some northeast Louisiana students are going back to virtual learning for a short period of time.

Union Parish Schools leadership has announced they will go virtual from Jan. 12 - Jan. 17, 2022. (Wednesday through Monday, though Monday is a holiday.) Union is dealing with staffing shortages and absenteeism of students due to COVID-related issues.

A message from the school system says students will work virtually logging into their Google classroom, other electronic forum, or paper packet provided by a teacher.

At least two other schools will be virtual for a bit after Tuesday.

D’Arbonne Woods will be virtual from Jan. 12 through Jan. 14

General Trass High School will be virtual through Jan. 24.

