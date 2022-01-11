Ouachita Parish restaurant owners optimistic about 2022 crawfish season

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Crawfish lovers should be optimistic about the first mudbugs of the season. Area restaurant owners say this season the crawfish prices are down and size is up from last year.

Tom Hardy, the owner of Riverside Coney Island, is pleasantly surprised by the prices this season. “$4.96 a pound cooked, like $3.79 live. It’s under $5 a pound right now, and that’s unusual for this time of the year,” said Hardy.

The Fish House owner Devin Martin says the past few seasons have not seen the best sizes or prices. “The past several years there, the crawfish have had a hard time, but this year they’re actually looking really good,” said Martin.

The ice storms that hit the south last year created conditions that harmed the crawfish harvest. If recent weather is an indicator, we could see it impact this season as well.

Hardy says when cold weather hits, the crawfish hibernate by burrowing into the ground causing a smaller harvest. “I don’t know how long they’ll stay there with this cold weather coming in - just affects the catch. You know, when you go fishing, they’re not all biting,” said Harvey.

The amount that the fishermen catch impacts the price in the market.

Weather is also a concern for restaurant owners when it comes to customers. “The warmer the weather, the better the crowds,” says Harvey.

If the size is an indication of how the season will go, Martin says it should be a good one. “If we can keep the crawfish that we have right now, throughout the year, and they progressively get bigger, it’s gonna be a fantastic season for everybody,” said Martin.

