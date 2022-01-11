Ouachita Parish deputy lives on through organ donation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish is mourning the loss of a long-time member of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Michael Swallow passed away on January 8, 2022. He had worked for the sheriff’s office since 1993. His colleagues said he was a one-of-a-kind co-worker and friend.

Swallow spent the majority of his life serving his community. He supervised the records and identification division at the sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Marc Marshaw said during Lieutetenant Swallow’s 25 years at the sheriff’s office, he was a professional and a friend. Mashaw said the picture above of the 49-year-old describes him perfectly.

“He wanted to see everything through, he had a great mind about him but he was such a personable person he was just one of those that would brighten the room when he came in. He had a really good personality, always happy,” said Mashaw.

He said Swallow had a true passion for his career.

“He would study forensics, what new technology is out there. He brought more technology to this department. People don’t know but he was instrumental in us getting an automatic fingerprint identification system,” said Mashaw.

Mashaw said the department is a better place because of Swallow’s service. He said Swallow went above and beyond for others, and that it makes perfect sense he was an organ donor.

“Because he spent so many years in public service, he gave to the community. He wanted to be the best there was, and he was. I think it just carries over, it’s his personality. Now he’s giving life to who knows how many people. It just shows the kind of person he was,” said Mashaw.

Through organ, tissue, and eye donation, Swallow will continue to serve. The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency said a donor like Swallow has the potential to save up to eight lives and enhance the lives of 75 people through tissue donation.

Leah Lopez from LOPA said Swallow’s legacy will now live on through the lives of other people.

“Your legacy gets to continue on and you got to help save the life of someone else so that families grief it just takes on such a different path to know that their loved one saved somebody’s life and their legacy got to continue,” said Lopez.

Swallow’s visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at North Monroe Baptist Church. His funeral service will be Thursday, January 13, at 10 a.m., also at North Monroe Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.