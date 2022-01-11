Advertisement

Mississippi to direct, move patients to and from hospitals statewide as needed

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The state government in Mississippi is taking charge of emergency and critical care resources at hospitals statewide amid the fifth coronavirus surge.

The Mississippi COVID-19 System of Care Plan, which allows the state discretion to direct and move patients to and from hospitals in accordance with the plan, will now require mandatory involvement from all of Mississippi’s licensed hospitals.

The announcement was made Jan. 11 and will be the case until at least Jan. 23.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, participation in the plan was voluntary. Now, hospitals would be expected to take patients the state says they need to take and step down less severe patients or move them to another hospital.

The plan will direct or move all patients

According to the state, the plan provides for a system, which is efficient and inclusive, matching appropriate resources to the needs of COVID-19 patients from initial infection detection through convalescence.

The coronavirus in Mississippi has killed over 10,000 people.

A news release stated the following.

Due to the current wave of COVID-19 and limited ICU availability, and the inability of ill patients in rural areas to access care, MSDH is activating this Limited System of Care Plan. All Mississippi hospitals must participate in the plan to allow the most critically ill patients to be transferred for care while not overburdening any hospital.

This approach is more focused than the prior Order because it only includes situations such as:

· Heart attacks

· Strokes

· Immediate neurosurgical intervention (such as a severe car accident)

· Transplant patients with complications

· Ventilated patients at a hospital without an ICU, respiratory therapy or a ventilator)

Mississippi MED-COM will direct patients to available beds, and when no beds are available, to hospital destinations on a rotating basis based on geography and resource availability.

