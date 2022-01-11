Feed Your Soul: Thurman’s Food Factory & Gifts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When the Mardi Gras season starts, one seasonal food item people grab is king cake. In Monroe, when people think of king cake, most people think of Thurman’s Food Factory & Gifts. The owner, Thurman Dickey, has been the one to go to for seasonal treats.

“We’ve been here about 37 years,” said Dickey. His small business has grown from what it was, staying strong by running it on one foundation he learned. “My motto has been if you fail to consider quality, you buy disappointment,” says Dickey.

His cake comes from a recipe he has used for years. He makes sure that if you enjoy it the first time, you will enjoy it for years to come. He says he wants the first and the last one he makes to taste the same.

It all starts with simple ingredients and processes. It starts with rolling out the cinnamon dough and covering it with cinnamon sugar, then adding the fillings. Thurman has a number of them to choose from.

“Apple, blueberry, strawberry, cherry, lemon, pralines, anything you want,” said Dickey.

Some customers have been coming here since the beginning. Karmann Conlee has been coming here for 20 years, and the main reason is the food.

“They are the best, the freshest, got me? I can always depend on them,” said Conlee.

Thousands of orders come in from all over the country for the customary Mardi Gras treat. One came in from Bend, Oregon for overnight shipping, costing a total of $157.03.

“People from New Orleans even came by and said they wanted one,” said Dickey.

The cake has a long tradition of being the treat to start off the season. The preparation and colors have significant meaning. Dickey says the tradition is from the three kings, or Magi, that came to visit baby Jesus, bringing three presents. The colors have a meaning as well. Green for faith, gold for power, and purple for justice.

There is also a tradition where a small baby trinket is hidden inside, and the person who finds the baby in their piece has to buy the next king cake. This time, I was the lucky one who is going to supply the next one.

People of all ages can come and enjoy the tradition, grab a king cake from Thurman’s Food Factory & Gifts and feed your soul.

