Family speaks out after Morehouse teacher allegedly assaults third-grader

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - The family of a third-grader allegedly assaulted by a Morehouse Parish Elementary School teacher is speaking out.

This comes after Letha Heckford was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

According to a police report obtained by KNOE, the victim fell asleep in class while watching a movie. Heckford then grabbed her by the strap of her purse and then proceeded to “snatch and jerk” the victim several times.

“You send your children to get educated,” Chastity Kennedy, the victim’s Aunt, told KNOE. “You think they go to school, and they are protected.”

The report shows the incident took place on Dec. 7, and Heckford was arrested on Jan. 6.

“She said, momma, I had to go to the nurse today,” Kennedy, a former Morehouse Parish School Board member, explained. “Her mom said why. She said because Mrs. Heckford hurt my neck.”

The victim, a nine-year-old girl, was taken to Morehouse General Hospital on Dec. 9 and was diagnosed with acute back pain and a pediatric cervical sprain.

“It makes you so upset to know that they go to school and the teacher is allowed to just bully them,” Kennedy said.

A month later, the victim’s family says they haven’t heard anything from Morehouse Parish School Superintendent David Gray on the status of the school board’s investigation.

“It’s a zero-tolerance policy for bullying,” said Kennedy. “So are we saying that it’s okay if a teacher bullies a student?”

KNOE reached out to Superintendent Gray to see if Heckford is still employed by the district. We were told, “they can’t discuss personnel matters.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s niece has decided to attend school virtually.

“She is coming along ok,” explained Kennedy. “Of course, she is traumatized by the situation, so she didn’t want to go back to school. She was going in class, and she has now been moved home, back to virtual.”

KNOE reached out to Heckford to get her side of the story. She did not respond.

