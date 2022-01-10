Advertisement

West Monroe OMV office reopens Monday

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe OMV office will reopen Monday, says Matthew Boudreaux, Public Information Director of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety.

A full list of OMV field offices in Louisiana that will reopen Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, was sent out to KNOE 8 News Sunday evening:

· Baton Rouge

· Livingston

· Plaquemine

· St. Francisville

· West Monroe

· Westwego

Appointments are required for these locations: Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Monroe and Westwego.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety announced on Dec. 29, 2021, that the West Monroe OMV office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Una madre y su hijo de 1 año recibieron un disparo de su hijo de 2 años en un estacionamiento...
West Monroe Walmart temporarily closes Saturday afternoon
Man wanted by MPD, asks for public's assistance in identifying individual - 1/8/2022
Monroe PD: Man wanted for using stolen identity to purchase vehicle
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Lt. Michael Swallow of OPSO passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Ouachita Parish community mourns loss of OPSO’s Lt. Michael Swallow
A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19...
Texas mother accused of keeping COVID-infected son in trunk

Latest News

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
2 found dead outside pickup along bayou
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicles respond to a reported shooting on George Oneal Road...
Officials release more details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge
Lt. Michael Swallow of OPSO passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Ouachita Parish community mourns loss of OPSO’s Lt. Michael Swallow
KREWE DE RIVIERE CLIP
KREWE DE RIVIERE CLIP