West Monroe OMV office reopens Monday
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe OMV office will reopen Monday, says Matthew Boudreaux, Public Information Director of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety.
A full list of OMV field offices in Louisiana that will reopen Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, was sent out to KNOE 8 News Sunday evening:
· Baton Rouge
· Livingston
· Plaquemine
· St. Francisville
· West Monroe
· Westwego
Appointments are required for these locations: Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Monroe and Westwego.
The Louisiana Department of Public Safety announced on Dec. 29, 2021, that the West Monroe OMV office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions.
