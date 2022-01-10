West Monroe OMV office reopens Monday

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe OMV office will reopen Monday, says Matthew Boudreaux, Public Information Director of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety.

A full list of OMV field offices in Louisiana that will reopen Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, was sent out to KNOE 8 News Sunday evening:

· Baton Rouge

· Livingston

· Plaquemine

· St. Francisville

· West Monroe

· Westwego

Appointments are required for these locations: Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Monroe and Westwego.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety announced on Dec. 29, 2021, that the West Monroe OMV office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

