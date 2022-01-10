Advertisement

Texarkana Arkansas School District temporarily going back to virtual learning due to COVID

(WILX)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas School District is moving back to virtual learning due to recent COVID-19 cases.

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 11, all TASD campuses will close temporarily. The closure will last through Jan. 17. Students will return to campus Tuesday, Jan. 18. The district says all students pre-k through 12th grade will use Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) days, which may include instructional packets or digital learning.

“Great care and research went into this decision and we regret the hardships this will cause for some of our families. However, we believe that this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our families, employees, and the community,” the school district said in a statement sent out Jan. 10.

For the latest updates on the temporary closure, click here.

