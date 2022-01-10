Advertisement

Man confesses after woman found dead beside the road in Leake County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 47-year-old man has confessed to murder after a woman’s body was found beside the road in Leake County.

It happened Thursday, January 6, when deputies were called to Withers Road. There they found Kerri Raspberry’s dead body. She appeared to have been shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation came to the scene to investigate and issued a murder warrant for Timmy Neatherland.

MBI went to Neatherland’s home and picked him up with no issue. Neatherland would confess to Raspberry’s murder.

He has been charged with capital murder and has been given no bond.

