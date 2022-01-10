Advertisement

Goldfish releases bigger, spicier ‘Mega Bites’ crackers made for adults

Pepperidge Farm is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new...
Pepperidge Farm is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new product called Goldfish Mega Bites.(Campbell Soup Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepperidge Farm said it is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new product called Goldfish Mega Bites.

As the name implies, they’re 50% bigger than the regular snack crackers.

Pepperidge Farm also said it hopes adults dig its spicier flavors, including sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño.

The association between Goldfish crackers and kids is relatively new. When they launched in 1962, Goldfish were marketed as a bar snack to pair with cocktails. Pepperidge Farm said adults never really stopped eating the crackers, and almost half its customers don’t have kids in the house.

Nostalgic comfort foods like Goldfish saw renewed popularity during the pandemic as more people stayed home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
Lt. Michael Swallow of OPSO passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Ouachita Parish community mourns loss of OPSO’s Lt. Michael Swallow
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Una madre y su hijo de 1 año recibieron un disparo de su hijo de 2 años en un estacionamiento...
West Monroe Walmart temporarily closes Saturday afternoon
Man wanted by MPD, asks for public's assistance in identifying individual - 1/8/2022
Monroe PD: Man wanted for using stolen identity to purchase vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
Kaveontae Kyree Polly
Argument in West Monroe leads to attempted murder arrest
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported
Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over
It turns out that dogs seems to be able to tell a familiar language from a non-familiar one,...
Dogs can tell the difference between familiar and unfamiliar languages, study says