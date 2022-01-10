COVID hospitalizations continue to increase as Omicron variant rages in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Louisiana continues to set new daily COVID-19 case records - driven largely from the Omicron variant - the number of people hospitalized is surging concurrently.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Jan. 6, 1,521 individuals were fighting COVID in state hospitals. The New Orleans region has 403 people hospitalized - the most in the state.

Meanwhile, the teams of medical personnel are currently caring for 228 people with COVID in Shreveport-Bossier.

As the #omicron variant continues to sweep through Louisiana, hospitalizations are surging once again. We’re taking a closer look at the data and how it compares to previous points in the pandemic. (⁦@KSLA⁩) pic.twitter.com/N5E1C6kiB4 — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) January 10, 2022

The last time hospitalizations were this high was last September.

Just on Friday, Jan. 7, Louisiana shattered its single-day record of confirmed cases with 14,802 testing positive.

Those falling seriously ill to COVID continues to largely be the unvaccinated. The department of health reports 78% of those in hospitals right now are not fully protected against the virus.

