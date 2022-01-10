Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations continue to increase as Omicron variant rages in Louisiana

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Jan. 6, 1,521 individuals were fighting...
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Jan. 6, 1,521 individuals were fighting COVID in state hospitals. The New Orleans region has 403 people hospitalized - the most in the state.(WRDW)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Louisiana continues to set new daily COVID-19 case records - driven largely from the Omicron variant - the number of people hospitalized is surging concurrently.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Jan. 6, 1,521 individuals were fighting COVID in state hospitals. The New Orleans region has 403 people hospitalized - the most in the state.

Meanwhile, the teams of medical personnel are currently caring for 228 people with COVID in Shreveport-Bossier.

The last time hospitalizations were this high was last September.

Just on Friday, Jan. 7, Louisiana shattered its single-day record of confirmed cases with 14,802 testing positive.

Those falling seriously ill to COVID continues to largely be the unvaccinated. The department of health reports 78% of those in hospitals right now are not fully protected against the virus.

