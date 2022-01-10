Advertisement

Bossier City man arrested after reportedly being found with images of child sex abuse, bestiality

Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986
Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier City is facing multiple charges after reportedly being found in possession of images of child porn and sex with animals.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Michael Lofton, 35, was arrested Friday, Jan. 7 after detectives search his home on Dudley Street. During the search, they reportedly found electronic devices containing multiple files showing child sex abuse and bestiality. Lofton’s cellphone was confiscated as evidence.

Lofton is charged with 13 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 20 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $450,000 bond.

