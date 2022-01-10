Advertisement

Armed and dangerous suspect wanted for shooting in El Dorado

Tyrese Deshun Key, 18
Tyrese Deshun Key, 18(El Dorado Police Department)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Tyrese Deshun Key.

The shooting occurred at the Hillsboro Townhouse Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Police say Key is wanted for criminal attempt capital murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and an enhanced penalty for committing a felony with a firearm.

According to El Dorado police, Key is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on Key’s whereabouts, contact Detective Gerid Ardwin with the El Dorado Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division, at 870-881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at 870-863-INFO.

The department states that if anyone’s information leads to Key’s arrest, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. All calls will remain confidential.

