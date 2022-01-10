Argument in West Monroe leads to attempted murder arrest

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man implicated in a shooting in West Monroe last year.

The shooting happened on Sept. 19, 2021, at a home in the 600 block of South 5th Street.

According to court records, Kaveontae Kyree Polly, 25, went to the home where he got into an argument with someone. He’s accused of pulling out a .22 revolver during the argument and firing it multiple times in a victim’s direction.

The document alleges that Polly chased one victim around the house, firing three to six shots. He’s also accused of pointing the weapon at someone and threatening to kill them if they called the police.

Polly then got into a vehicle driven by someone else and left the scene, the document states. Authorities were unable to locate him at that time.

Polly was picked up Monday morning and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. The main charges are aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder. He was also booked on several failure-to-appear charges in connection with a previous drug and traffic violations.

Bond is listed at $1,256,600.00.

