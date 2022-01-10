Advertisement

Argument in West Monroe leads to attempted murder arrest

Kaveontae Kyree Polly
Kaveontae Kyree Polly(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man implicated in a shooting in West Monroe last year.

The shooting happened on Sept. 19, 2021, at a home in the 600 block of South 5th Street.

According to court records, Kaveontae Kyree Polly, 25, went to the home where he got into an argument with someone. He’s accused of pulling out a .22 revolver during the argument and firing it multiple times in a victim’s direction.

The document alleges that Polly chased one victim around the house, firing three to six shots. He’s also accused of pointing the weapon at someone and threatening to kill them if they called the police.

Polly then got into a vehicle driven by someone else and left the scene, the document states. Authorities were unable to locate him at that time.

Polly was picked up Monday morning and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. The main charges are aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder. He was also booked on several failure-to-appear charges in connection with a previous drug and traffic violations.

Bond is listed at $1,256,600.00.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
Lt. Michael Swallow of OPSO passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Ouachita Parish community mourns loss of OPSO’s Lt. Michael Swallow
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Una madre y su hijo de 1 año recibieron un disparo de su hijo de 2 años en un estacionamiento...
West Monroe Walmart temporarily closes Saturday afternoon
Man wanted by MPD, asks for public's assistance in identifying individual - 1/8/2022
Monroe PD: Man wanted for using stolen identity to purchase vehicle

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Police Lights
KNOE.com Missing Persons Page: New Report Issued 1/10
Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
Traffic is being diverted onto US 371. Congestion is three miles in length, according to LaDOTD.
Portion of Interstate 20 east closed in Webster Parish