ALERT: Power outage in Catahoula Parish

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department has alerted the public of a power outage.

Concordia Parish is also experiencing a power outage. According to Concordia Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, the parish is experiencing a widespread outage due to losing the transmission line.

CPSD says this is a multi-parish issue between Catahoula and Concordia.

The sheriff’s department is asking for the public to have patience while the issue is being resolved.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.