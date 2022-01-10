ALERT: Power outage in Catahoula Parish
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department has alerted the public of a power outage.
Concordia Parish is also experiencing a power outage. According to Concordia Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, the parish is experiencing a widespread outage due to losing the transmission line.
CPSD says this is a multi-parish issue between Catahoula and Concordia.
The sheriff’s department is asking for the public to have patience while the issue is being resolved.
