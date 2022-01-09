Ouachita Parish community mourns loss of OPSO’s Lt. Michael Swallow

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A veteran of 25 years with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office passed away Saturday evening.

Sheriff Jay Russell and deputies with OPSO are mourning the loss of Lieutenant Michael Swallow. According to OPSO’s Public Relations Department, Swallow supervised the Records and Identification Divisions.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Russell expressed gratitude to the Ouachita Parish community for their condolences and has asked to keep Swallow’s friends and deputies in their prayers during this time of mourning.

OPSO’s Public Information Officer Glenn Springfield says funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

