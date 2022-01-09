Advertisement

More than 60 people injured in major fire in New York City

More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.
More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 60 people have been injured in a major fire in the Bronx in New York City on Sunday.

At least 31 of those people have “serious injuries.”

About 200 firefighters are on the scene, the New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors and likely suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

Nigro says that “numerous fatalities” are expected.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Una madre y su hijo de 1 año recibieron un disparo de su hijo de 2 años en un estacionamiento...
West Monroe Walmart temporarily closes Saturday afternoon
Man wanted by MPD, asks for public's assistance in identifying individual - 1/8/2022
Monroe PD: Man wanted for using stolen identity to purchase vehicle
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19...
Texas mother accused of keeping COVID-infected son in trunk
Ensminger
Remembering longtime Louisiana lawmaker John Ensminger

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup...
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country.
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country