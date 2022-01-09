The 2nd Annual Krewe De Riviere Grand Ball announces the new King and Queen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new King and Queen was crowned tonight at the Krewe De Rivier’s Grand Ball, and those crowned do a lot for the community. Jeremey Lucky and Zee-Zee Wilson, are the King and Queen. The event took place at the Bayou Point at ULM, and officials say they were selected by the community for their service.

The Krewe De Riviera Event Committee Chair Adrienne Steele says this is the second annual event. They served unlimited seafood and had a live band by Chee-Weez. Steele says they couldn’t host the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were determined to keep it going. She says this is a way for the Krewe to kick off the Mardi Gras season while honoring the men and women who give back. Steele says the King, and Queen will have several responsibilities with the Krewe.

“First of all, they will ride in the parade. They will have their own floats, a King, and a Queen float. We ask them to be a part of all of the events that the Krewe De Riviera host and they are like an ambassador. I guess you would say, and represent our Krewe. Again it’s just to recognize people in the community who have made an impact or given back,” she said.

Steele says the parade kicks off on February 12th, leaving from West Monroe High School to Downtown Monroe. She’s asking the community to come out, and get involved. If you want to know more click here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.