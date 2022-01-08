Remembering longtime Louisiana lawmaker John Ensminger

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe community is remembering John Ensminger. Ensminger was laid to rest today. He passed away at age 87 on January 4.

Ensminger graduated from Neville High School and the University of Louisiana Monroe before being elected to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury in 1968.

Former Louisiana Representative and Senator Mike Walsworth called Ensminger a dear friend.

“Very classy, very statemen-type person,” Walsworth told KNOE. “At the end of the day, his word was everything.”

Ensminger represented Ouachita Parish in the Louisiana Legislature for 20 years, first as a member of the State House of Representatives and later the State Senate.

“It was about community and service,” explained Walsworth. “I’m not necessarily sure we do that as much now as we did back in those days.”

Walsworth, who followed in Ensminger’s footsteps to Baton Rogue, worked on several of Ensminger’s campaigns and called him a true friend.

“Just a conservative on trying to make sure that the money that you had was spent wisely and correctly,” Walsworth said on Ensminger’s political views. “You lived within your means and those sort of things.”

Ensminger started his career as a Democrat, but later transitioned to become a member of the Republican Party. Walsworth said it was about people, not politics for Ensminger.

“I think if we treated each other fairly, it would probably be a better place,” Walsworth said. “Government would probably be a little bit better.”

Ensminger leaves behind three children and 17 grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.