Monroe PD: Man wanted for using stolen identity to purchase vehicle

Man wanted by MPD, asks for public's assistance in identifying individual - 1/8/2022(Monroe Police Department)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying an individual accused of purchasing a vehicle while using a stolen identity.

MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall released the following information to KNOE 8 News Saturday morning:

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the attached photo.

He is wanted for fraudulently purchasing a vehicle from a local car dealer using a stolen identity.

If anyone knows this person, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).

