Hundreds of ULM rapid tests are delayed due to the shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM had hundreds of rapid COVID-19 tests that didn’t arrive and they were forced to rely on an outside source to get the job done. ULM officials say the whole student check-in process changed because 1,500 rapid tests didn’t arrive.

“We have sent this information to them via our ULM Safe Emergency Notification System. It is also posted on the ULM Resident and Life of Housing website under their semester move-in procedures,” said Valerie Fields, ULM Vice President for Student Affairs.

The COVID-19 surge prompted protocol that all students test negative for the virus, but without the rapid test that changed how ULM students will check into their dorms.

“We worked with the CDC guidelines, the University of Louisiana System and we had a meeting up here yesterday with our risk assessment manager to make sure we do our due diligence regarding their health and the health of everyone involved at ULM,” said Tommy Walpole, ULM Executive Director of Student Service.

ULM student Kelly Ball says she’s happy officials are taking the necessary precautions to protect student exposure, and mitigation is a step toward normalcy, as she strives for a successful year on campus.

“I’m kind of nervous just because I don’t want to go straight to online learning. I had to do online all throughout my senior year of high school. It wasn’t that fun and I don’t really learn well online,” said Kelly Ball, ULM Student.

Walpole says, without the rapid test it caused them to make several last-minute changes and officials are now requiring students to complete a COVID-19 screening, temperature check, and they must wear a mask.

However, he says all students should have access to what’s required at the time of enrollment. Students can continue to enroll on Saturday, January 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Student Union Building.

