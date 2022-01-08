Advertisement

Hundreds of ULM rapid tests are delayed due to the shortage

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM had hundreds of rapid COVID-19 tests that didn’t arrive and they were forced to rely on an outside source to get the job done. ULM officials say the whole student check-in process changed because 1,500 rapid tests didn’t arrive.

“We have sent this information to them via our ULM Safe Emergency Notification System. It is also posted on the ULM Resident and Life of Housing website under their semester move-in procedures,” said Valerie Fields, ULM Vice President for Student Affairs.

The COVID-19 surge prompted protocol that all students test negative for the virus, but without the rapid test that changed how ULM students will check into their dorms.

“We worked with the CDC guidelines, the University of Louisiana System and we had a meeting up here yesterday with our risk assessment manager to make sure we do our due diligence regarding their health and the health of everyone involved at ULM,” said Tommy Walpole, ULM Executive Director of Student Service.

ULM student Kelly Ball says she’s happy officials are taking the necessary precautions to protect student exposure, and mitigation is a step toward normalcy, as she strives for a successful year on campus.

“I’m kind of nervous just because I don’t want to go straight to online learning. I had to do online all throughout my senior year of high school. It wasn’t that fun and I don’t really learn well online,” said Kelly Ball, ULM Student.

Walpole says, without the rapid test it caused them to make several last-minute changes and officials are now requiring students to complete a COVID-19 screening, temperature check, and they must wear a mask.

However, he says all students should have access to what’s required at the time of enrollment. Students can continue to enroll on Saturday, January 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Student Union Building.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-purpose building was destroyed in an overnight fire in Lake Providence, La.
Fire consumes multi-business structure in downtown Lake Providence
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
La. Supreme Court rules Ochsner has right to fire its employees for failure to comply with vaccine mandate
Darnell D. Davis
Man faced with Ouachita deputies reaches for gun, authorities say

Latest News

The National Guard will conduct COVID-19 tests
Hundreds of ULM rapid tests are delayed due to the shortage
Officials said a tax association, a bar, a church, and a Capital One Bank were damaged.
Fire in Lake Providence damages businesses and a church
Fire in Lake Providence damages businesses and a church
Fire in Lake Providence damages businesses and a church
File: Ouachita Parish School Board
Ouachita Parish schools revised masking policy offers flexibility