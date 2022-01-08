Fire in Lake Providence damages businesses and a church

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - A large fire in Downtown Lake Providence happened overnight. Officials said a tax association, a bar, a church, and a Capital One Bank were damaged. It happened around 1 a.m.

“It’s just a terrible deal for the town of Lake Providence once again.”

Lake Fire Chief Keith Larry first arrived at the scene around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning. He said he knew it was going to be bad.

“The complete back of the building was burning real bad, nothing but smoke where you couldn’t see and you couldn’t get close in the back. It was nothing but just pitch black smoke so when we came up through the front trying to see in, it was burning through the ceiling and that’s how it spread through the other buildings, through the ceiling and across and that’s how it went,” said Larry.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire began on the backside interior of the Glass House Bar, which is located in between the Freedom Community Outreach Ministry and a tax company in downtown Lake Providence. Larry said they tried to contain the fire the best they could.

“When it spread to the ceiling, our main focus was do not let it get to the bank,” said Larry.

Twelve hours after the fire began, lots of smoke and flames remained. The bank is still intact, however, there’s smoke damage inside. An official that works for the bank said they are trying to re-open by Monday.

The fire burned three separate businesses to the ground, a tax association, Glass House Bar, and the Freedom Community Outreach Ministry.

Lake Providence Assistant Police Chief Roger Wilson said devastating fires are something that Lake Providence, unfortunately, knows all too well.

“About 8 years ago, we had the same tragedy right here the building next to it, which was one of our local donut shops that have been here for years. It burned then and we’ve been trying to maintain these as much as we can,” said Wilson.

Wilson said Lake Providence lost a historic piece of their town today but he’s hopeful that they can rise from the ashes.

“That’s right. That’s what we’re looking forward to, to improve our town for sure,” said Wilson.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet but the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

