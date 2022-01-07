Swanson new $25M facility will focus on Vocational Training

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The staff at the Swanson Correctional Center for Youth is providing vocational training for the inmates. Officials say the center’s new $25M dollar facility will play a major part in the training programs and getting the inmates’ lives back on track.

The construction is already underway for the new facility in Ouachita Parish and the upgrades are designed to prevent escapes, keep guards safe, and transition kids back into society.

“So what will happen when the new facility is up, a lot of the old fences will come down, and the older buildings will not be used, and some may be used for other things,” said Beth Touchet Morgan, the Swanson Correctional Center Executive Management Advisor.

She says their mission is to help children become productive citizens and the center now has programs in place to make that possible.

“Three big ones over at Monroe are the mental health transitional unit that deals with the S-M-I (Serious Mental Illness) kids. We have the sex offenders clinic base unit and we also have a substance-based treatment unit,” Beth Touchet Morgan, Swanson Correctional Center Executive Management Advisor.

In years past, there have been many escapes and attacks on guards, and the President of the Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP Rev. Ambrose Douzart, met with the Swanson officials to get an update on changes at the facility. He says significant improvements are underway.

“They also provide better skills like welding, carpeting that will enhance them when they are released from here. So they will be able to go back into society, hopefully, and prayerfully gain employment. Great things are being achieved,” said Rev. Ambrose Douzart, the Monroe-Ouachita Parish NAACP President.

Douzart says he’s happy that there haven’t been any recent escapes since a new director took over and the new building is expected to be completed by 2023.

